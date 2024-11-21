Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$13.21

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.21.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$144.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.10 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Darren Tisdale purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,550.00. Also, Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $637,050 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
