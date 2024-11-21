Brokerages Set Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Price Target at $20.00

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANRO. RODMAN&RENSHAW lowered Alto Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rodman & Renshaw downgraded Alto Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Alto Neuroscience from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Alto Neuroscience
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ANRO opened at $4.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $24.00.
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alto Neuroscience Company Profile
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alto Neuroscience
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.