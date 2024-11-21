Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) PT at £104.12

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £104.12 ($131.75).

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($139.19) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £140 ($177.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($189.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 9,925 ($125.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of £120.91. The company has a market capitalization of £153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,164.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($119.71) and a twelve month high of £133.88 ($169.40).

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £2,360 ($2,986.21). Also, insider Tony Mok purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £126.80 ($160.45) per share, with a total value of £190,200 ($240,668.10). Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $223,316,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

