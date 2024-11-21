Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target at $20.29

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $19.00 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a positive return on equity of 122.59%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

