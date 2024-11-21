Brokerages Set Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Price Target at C$3.57

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DML shares. CIBC set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at C$3.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.68. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.91 and a 52-week high of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Andrew Alan Yackulic sold 45,500 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total value of C$129,124.45. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

