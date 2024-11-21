Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target at $5.35

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $812.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.