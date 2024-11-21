Brokerages Set Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) PT at C$192.67

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$192.67.

KXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$168.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$132.93 and a 52-week high of C$174.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.57, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.91, for a total transaction of C$4,054,585.55. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$138.01 per share, with a total value of C$386,428.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,626 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

