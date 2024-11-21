Brokerages Set MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target at $143.75

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $145.46 on Monday. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $181.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.03.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MYR Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Barclays PLC raised its position in MYR Group by 192.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter worth $24,145,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

