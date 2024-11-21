Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Price Target at $51.09

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,907 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,237,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,930,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,907,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,648,000 after purchasing an additional 800,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.77%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

