Brokers Offer Predictions for Plug Power FY2025 Earnings

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG
Plug Power Price Performance
Plug Power stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plug Power
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.