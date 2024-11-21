Brokers Offer Predictions for Plug Power FY2025 Earnings

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Plug Power stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

