Bronwyn Curtis Sells 554 Shares of Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH) Stock

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Curtis sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,613 ($45.72), for a total transaction of £20,016.02 ($25,327.12).

Pershing Square Stock Performance

Shares of PSH stock opened at GBX 3,542 ($44.82) on Thursday. Pershing Square Holdings has a 12-month low of GBX 3,022 ($38.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,368 ($55.27). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,580.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,836.23. The company has a current ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company has a market cap of £6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 336.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 436.43%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

