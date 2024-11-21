Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Discloses Promising Clinical Data from ACR Convergence 2024 ConferenceOn November 18, 2024, Cabaletta Bio, Inc. released pivotal information from the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024 conference. The

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cabaletta Bio’s 8K filing here.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cabaletta Bio
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year