Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Discloses Promising Clinical Data from ACR Convergence 2024 ConferenceOn November 18, 2024, Cabaletta Bio, Inc. released pivotal information from the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024 conference. The

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

