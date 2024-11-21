Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly Sells 14,062 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.98, for a total value of C$1,124,678.76.

Cameco Price Performance

CCO stock opened at C$80.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of C$48.71 and a 1 year high of C$83.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.