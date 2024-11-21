Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.
ARQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARQ opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. ARQ has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.
ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARQ will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARQ
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARQ during the second quarter worth about $13,002,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ARQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ARQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ARQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.
About ARQ
Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.
