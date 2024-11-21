Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$147.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$147.89.

Several research firms have commented on CTC.A. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$151.46 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$126.25 and a 52-week high of C$163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$147.26.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

