Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 3.3 %
Cantaloupe stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $636.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.