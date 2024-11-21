Caprock Group LLC Acquires 3,899 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,137 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 421,989 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,052,000 after acquiring an additional 223,260 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $159,750,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GM opened at $54.88 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. The trade was a 49.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,653 shares of company stock worth $56,710,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

