Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after buying an additional 316,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 582,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 465,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

STX opened at $98.02 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,590. The trade was a 32.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,820 shares of company stock worth $21,892,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.