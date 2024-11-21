Caprock Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.65 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

