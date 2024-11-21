Caprock Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $327.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $332.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.70 and a 200-day moving average of $281.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

