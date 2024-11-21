Caprock Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $214.33 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,975 shares of company stock worth $10,062,478. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

