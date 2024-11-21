Caprock Group LLC Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $213.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.63. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $123.46 and a twelve month high of $216.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.97%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $1,024,682.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,696.70. This trade represents a 63.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. This represents a 18.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,383 shares of company stock worth $13,576,801 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.