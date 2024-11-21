Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $139,895,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 15.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 500,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 22.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

