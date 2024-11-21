Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 74,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

