Caprock Group LLC Purchases 4,807 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.