Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.14. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $190.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.