Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,385,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 311,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 667.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $109.05 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $111.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.