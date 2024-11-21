CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.80.

CAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 303.57 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,432,881.42. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,980. The trade was a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,994 shares of company stock worth $40,410,084 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

