Chase (NYSE:CCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49. Chase has a 1 year low of $81.18 and a 1 year high of $135.27.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

