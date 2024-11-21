Chase (NYSE:CCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chase Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of CCF stock opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49. Chase has a 1 year low of $81.18 and a 1 year high of $135.27.
Chase Company Profile
