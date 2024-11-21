Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $21,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.60 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

