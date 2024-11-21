Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 0.7% Following Insider Selling

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $158.75 and last traded at $159.67. Approximately 852,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,640,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.76.

Specifically, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after buying an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,171,000 after acquiring an additional 672,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

