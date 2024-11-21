Chimerix’s (CMRX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 69,505 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chimerix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 66.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,098 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

