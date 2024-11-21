CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. The trade was a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.