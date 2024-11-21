Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE CMTG opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $897.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2,260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

