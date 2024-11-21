Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Sells $1,515,291.42 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,515,291.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,937,625.94. This represents a 9.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $247.59 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.42 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

