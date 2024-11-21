Comparing biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of biote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get biote alerts:

Profitability

This table compares biote and Jinhua Marine Biological’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 5.20% -32.41% 22.26% Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $193.06 million 1.70 $3.32 million $0.26 23.31 Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares biote and Jinhua Marine Biological”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

biote has higher revenue and earnings than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for biote and Jinhua Marine Biological, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 0.00

biote currently has a consensus price target of $8.39, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Given biote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Summary

biote beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

(Get Free Report)

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.