Comparing First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $6.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Banco Bradesco pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 7.07% 10.01% 0.84% First Citizens BancShares 17.36% 13.63% 1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $39.41 billion N/A $2.85 billion $0.23 9.41 First Citizens BancShares $12.09 billion 2.61 $11.47 billion $174.55 12.94

This table compares Banco Bradesco and First Citizens BancShares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Citizens BancShares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Bradesco. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Citizens BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Bradesco and First Citizens BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Citizens BancShares 0 4 6 0 2.60

First Citizens BancShares has a consensus price target of $2,025.90, suggesting a potential downside of 10.31%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Banco Bradesco on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and mortgage; and commercial and industrial leases, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. Further, it provides wealth management services, including annuities, brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

