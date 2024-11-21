Comparing SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) & Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SpringBig and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

SpringBig presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,494.90%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

30.9% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SpringBig and Recruiter.com Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $28.37 million 0.10 -$10.23 million ($0.08) -0.78 Recruiter.com Group $716,528.00 9.92 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

Recruiter.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SpringBig.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -15.10% N/A -63.22% Recruiter.com Group -579.55% -237.02% -47.57%

Volatility & Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SpringBig beats Recruiter.com Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

