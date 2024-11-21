Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCSI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $457.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 115.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

