Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Core & Main worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 215,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Core & Main by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,311 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

