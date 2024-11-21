Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded by Argus to Buy Rating

Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

