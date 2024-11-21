Critical Analysis: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) vs. Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and AppLovin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Global Mofy Metaverse alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $33.99 million 0.24 $6.55 million N/A N/A AppLovin $4.29 billion 25.44 $356.71 million $3.30 98.55

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Mofy Metaverse and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 0.00 AppLovin 1 4 14 1 2.75

AppLovin has a consensus target price of $222.96, indicating a potential downside of 31.44%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A AppLovin 26.85% 122.24% 21.60%

Summary

AppLovin beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

(Get Free Report)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products. It also offers SparkLabs, which uses app store optimization to enhance ad visibility; AppLovin Exchange, which connects buyers to mobile and CTV devices through a single and direct RTB exchange; and Array, an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators and end users. In addition, the company operates various free-to-play mobile games. It serves individuals, small and independent businesses, enterprises, advertisers and advertising networks, mobile app publishers, indie studio developers, and internet platforms. AppLovin Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.