Critical Contrast: Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL)

Profitability

This table compares Digital Brands Group and J-Long Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Brands Group -93.87% -423.08% -31.51% J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Digital Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Digital Brands Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Brands Group and J-Long Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Brands Group $12.20 million 0.17 -$10.25 million ($12.93) -0.01 J-Long Group $28.38 million 0.29 $780,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

J-Long Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Brands Group.

J-Long Group beats Digital Brands Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc. engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men. It sells its products under the Bailey 44, Harper & Jones, Stateside, Sunnyside, DSTLD, Sundry, and ACE Studios brand names. The company sells directly to the consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

