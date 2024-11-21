CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $375.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

CRWD stock opened at $350.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.46, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.21. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

