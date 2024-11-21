CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at CICC Research

CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $350.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.21. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.46, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

