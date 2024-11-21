CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.9% on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $375.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $346.07 and last traded at $345.91. 802,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,993,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.97.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.76 and its 200 day moving average is $311.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.46, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

