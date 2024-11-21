Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %
CPIX stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Read More
