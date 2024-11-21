CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 232,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 119,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

CXApp Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

