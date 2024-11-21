Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MSTX)

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,376 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,993 call options.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Up 20.8 %

Shares of MSTX stock opened at $171.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,010.59. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70.

