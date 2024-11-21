Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $119.44 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $117.84 and a 52-week high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average is $131.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

